Unusual request
Race appointment: Weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.!
Prime time used to be! Why an Austrian harness racing club is currently fighting to be allowed to hold its competitions on weekdays at prime lunchtime and thus at a time when no normal mortal actually has time to attend a sporting event . . .
Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. would be one of the preferred dates. Ideally, however, every Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. . . .
Hard to imagine, but true: as President of the Wels Trotting Club, Karl Moisl is currently fighting for slots for home races that no one in the trade fair city except pensioners would have time for: For dates for so-called lunch races. Competitions on weekdays at lunchtime.
"Because the French love to bet digitally on horse races during their lunch break," says Moisl and explains: "The French betting provider PMU makes 160,000 to 200,000 euros per lunch race in Austria!"
Which is why the Wels trotting club also wants to stage PMU races so that it can share in the commissions. "Even if they are not high - but if we get four PMU races per race day, that would still be a nice sum of money due to the total turnover."
We in Wels also want a slice of this money pie.
Karl Moisl
Which the owners of the harness racing tracks in Krieau, Ebreichsdorf and Baden have been collecting for some time. "Our problem is that the Austrian Trotting Center, which has a contract with PMU, awards the lunch events and has not wanted to let us share in the cake so far," says Moisl, who speaks of unequal treatment and therefore submitted a written request 14 days ago to ensure that Wels also receives such events on weekdays at the best lunchtime in the future.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.