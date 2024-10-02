LIVE from 16:30: Rapid must play at Basaksehir

"We really wanted to play a match every three days!"

But things are not going badly for Rapid this season either - in 16 competitive matches, they have only suffered two defeats. "We can look back on many positive games and naturally want to win in Istanbul too," said the coach. Klauß is unperturbed by the fact that his squad are already facing their 17th game in just over two months. "We really wanted to play a match every three days in the fall and we prepared as well as possible for this throughout the summer."