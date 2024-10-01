"We have a heart"
Burglars returned dog to child in Italy
In Acerra near Naples, burglars have returned a stolen dog to a disabled child. "We are burglars, but we have a heart," they said to the father Rosario, whose appeal had moved many people in Italy.
The family had gone for a walk on Saturday evening and left the dog "Maui" alone in the house. When they returned, they found the apartment ransacked. One of the French windows in the kitchen had been broken open. Both the four-legged friend and valuables were missing.
Twelve-year-old Miriam, who is in a wheelchair due to a hereditary disease, was inconsolable after the dog disappeared. "My daughter is desperate. I just want the dog, I don't care about the rest," said father Rosario in an appeal to the burglars. The post went viral on social networks and moved many people.
On Monday evening, the man finally received an anonymous phone call in which the burglars told him that they had left the dog near his front door. "They said they were returning the dog for my daughter. 'We are burglars, but we have a heart'," Rosario said. He thanked the people who had gone out of their way for Miriam. "I thank them all from the bottom of my heart, my daughter is crying with happiness."
