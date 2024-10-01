Trouble over the law
Ice cream vendor to pay ORF fee several times over
Entrepreneurs who are asked to pay for every single one of their stalls are in big trouble. The reason for this is an inaccuracy in the new law. He is not the only one affected.
The imposition of the new ORF fees has probably not caused anyone to jump for joy. But Helmut Piringer, an ice cream vendor from Eisenstadt, is particularly annoyed. Last year, he ran a total of three stalls in three different municipalities. Now he has received a letter from the ORF contribution service center OBS. Piringer is supposed to pay the full annual fee for each of the three locations.
"Don't even have a radio"
This is despite the fact that one of the locations has been permanently closed since this year. In addition, the (remaining) locations are only open during the season and will be closed by the beginning of October at the latest. According to the entrepreneur, these are also mobile sales containers that are taken away at the end of the season. Piringer does not understand why he still has to pay for the whole year, and several times over. "We don't even have a radio at the sales stands, the billing is done using a cell phone," says the "Eisdealer" boss.
Dunning stop reached
As a private individual, he also has to pay the ORF contribution. The entrepreneur is annoyed: "This whole regulation has simply not been thought through." Many others feel the same way as him. After contacting OBS, he has at least managed to get a reminder stop. It is not yet clear how much he will ultimately have to pay.
Also affects maroni stands and Christmas tree sellers
According to the Chamber of Commerce, there are several sectors that are affected by this regulation - from labor leasing, cleaning and monitoring companies to fruit traders, chestnut vendors and Christmas tree sellers. Put simply, every municipality with a sales stand is considered a permanent establishment. For example, if an entrepreneur has two sales stands in two different towns, they have to pay twice. If he has four sales stands in one place, he only pays once.
Even construction sites are subject to contributions
Even construction sites that last longer than six months are considered business premises subject to contributions. However, the Chamber of Commerce assumes that the law will be amended in the form of a decree. In the meantime, those affected can contact the ServiceCenter of the Chamber of Commerce.
Understanding for displeasure
The ORF contribution office also points out that multiple charges are not actually intended by law and that they understand the displeasure that has arisen. Talks are already underway to find an appropriate solution. "As a first step, relief in the form of a refund or a correction of the prescribed contribution is to be ensured as part of this year's contribution collection," it is emphasized. Affected companies can contact the OBS (kam@orf.beitrag.at), which will suspend the dunning procedure for the time being.
