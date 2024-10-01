Finally open again: pupils think it’s “cool”

Nothing has been renovated since the lockdown

It only slowly became known what had led to this and the extent of the damage. The City of Salzburg, as the client, announced that inferior screws were to blame for the disaster. The construction company carrying out the work had installed them and relied on an expert, which the city has known since December 2023. But nothing has been remedied to date. Bureaucracy may have played a role in this. The complicated ceiling construction is another. It is a prototype, they argue. The pool, which cost almost 60 million euros, has been open again since Monday - until the refurbishment is due to begin in the spring.