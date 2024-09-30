And who is still trembling!
Which Carinthians will now enter the National Council
The National Council elections are over, the Carinthian result is like a blue miracle. Now the question remains: who will represent Carinthian interests in Vienna in the future? And who still has to fear for their mandate?
Due to its population size, Carinthia should actually be entitled to 12 mandates (in the last National Council elections there were 13) - however, some mandates are distributed on the federal list due to the different calculation methods. In other words: in Carinthia, only eight mandates are fixed!
The election result has also turned the previous distribution of seats on its head. Instead of the previous two, the Freedom Party can now look forward to a full four mandates - which they actually achieved with a direct mandate in each constituency. Christian Ragger (Carinthia-East constituency), Gernot Darmann (Klagenfurt constituency), Maximilian Linder (Villach constituency) and Tina Berger (Carinthia-West constituency) will therefore move in for the FPÖ.
The Carinthian SPÖ even had to tremble for second place for a short time during the count; overall, the Reds had to swallow a loss of three percent. As a result, they also lost a mandate and can only send two instead of the previous three Carinthian MPs to the House of Representatives. The first of these will be top candidate Philip Kucher - who was also secured via the federal list - and the second will be Petra Oberrauner from Villach, who will enter via the state list.
The big loser in the election - the ÖVP - will see its seats in the National Council from Carinthia halved. While four members of parliament (Gabriel Obernosterer, Johann Weber, Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler and Peter Weidinger) previously represented the Carinthian People's Party in Vienna, after the enormous drop of over 14 percent there are now only two: Gabriel Obernosterer and Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler.
No seats for NEOS and Greens
The measly 4.6 percent (Greens) and the 7.7 percent for the NEOS actually mean no seats for top candidate Olga Voglauer and top candidate Janos Juvan. Voglauer is lucky because she can now enter the National Council after all thanks to 5th place on the federal list - making her Carinthia's only Green vote in Vienna. Juvan still has to tremble, the Klagenfurt resident will only move up in the event of pink government participation. This is because he is in 12th place on the federal list, while those ahead of him have been partially secured by provincial mandates.
Who can still hope
However, it could also be exciting for one or two other Carinthian politicians. If Gernot Darmann actually becomes a minister - as is repeatedly rumored in blue party circles - Kajetan Glantschnig, a local councillor in Eberndorf, would move up via the state list. In addition, St. Veit's Deputy Mayor Clemens Mitteregger (SPÖ) could move up, as Kucher was secured via the federal list. However, it is said that the rule within the SPÖ is that the first mandate achieved (which would be the provincial list mandate for Kucher) should be accepted. Last but not least, Johann Weber from the ÖVP can also hope. This is because ÖVP veteran Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler is in 12th place on the federal list and therefore has a good chance of gaining her mandate and freeing up the seat in Carinthia for her colleague from Wolfsberg.
Who will become preferential vote emperor
Of course, candidates who had gone on the hunt for preferential votes could also advance. This requires preferential votes equal to the number of votes cast in the provincial constituency or at least 10 percent of the votes cast for the party in the provincial constituency (14 percent in the regional constituency). However, the final preferential vote results are not yet available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.