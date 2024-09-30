Which Carinthians will now enter the National Council

Who can still hope

However, it could also be exciting for one or two other Carinthian politicians. If Gernot Darmann actually becomes a minister - as is repeatedly rumored in blue party circles - Kajetan Glantschnig, a local councillor in Eberndorf, would move up via the state list. In addition, St. Veit's Deputy Mayor Clemens Mitteregger (SPÖ) could move up, as Kucher was secured via the federal list. However, it is said that the rule within the SPÖ is that the first mandate achieved (which would be the provincial list mandate for Kucher) should be accepted. Last but not least, Johann Weber from the ÖVP can also hope. This is because ÖVP veteran Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler is in 12th place on the federal list and therefore has a good chance of gaining her mandate and freeing up the seat in Carinthia for her colleague from Wolfsberg.