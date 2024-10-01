Dispute over funding
Covid or flu? Doctors insist on free tests!
From corona to whooping cough to mycoplasma: More and more patients are crowding into Styrian doctors' surgeries. At the start of the infection season, doctors complain about insufficient diagnostic options. The health insurance company reacts with a huff.
Gudrun Zweiker's waiting room is full on Monday. Most patients answer the question about their symptoms with a cold, sore throat and cough. "Of course, that can be anything," says the general practitioner from Straden in Eastern Styria. "That's why it would be good if the triple test for Covid, RSV and flu were finally used across the board."
Rapid clarification would be particularly important in order to be able to administer the right medication: "I'm now seeing a lot of Covid cases again," says Zweiker. However, the corresponding medication can only be prescribed if the test is positive - a less than satisfactory situation for doctors and patients alike.
We live in such a highly developed country, we have many good medicines - and then we fail the test. That can't be right.
Gudrun Zweiker, Hausärztin in Straden
Bild: Sissi Furgler
Medical Association President Michael Sacherer is also pushing for "modern infection diagnostics": "In addition to Covid, RSV and influenza, whooping cough, pneumococci, streptococci and mycoplasma also have similar symptoms at an early stage," says the expert. By reacting as quickly as possible, chains of infection "can be broken and vulnerable groups such as infants or the elderly can be treated correctly."
CoV free tests for at-risk patients from today
After lengthy negotiations, the health insurance company and the Medical Association were recently able to agree on at least one thing: From today (October 1), CoV free tests are once again available for high-risk patients.
The Styrian ÖGK boss Josef Harb dashes hopes of an expansion when asked by the "Krone" newspaper: "We cannot see the benefit of surface testing. Whether it is a bacterial or viral infection should actually be determined by a doctor." After all, the money would not come from the vault, but from the contributors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.