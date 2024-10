These are Vorarlberg’s strongholds

The black Fontanella

In the Großes Walsertal, the world is still halfway okay for the ÖVP. Although some votes were lost in Fontanella, the ÖVP achieved its best result there with 66.7 percent. Damüls followed closely behind with 66 percent. With Lech (51.7 percent) and Eichenberg (51.5 percent), there were only two other municipalities in which the once dominant ÖVP won more than half of the votes. The worst result was in Bludesch (22%), where the FPÖ dominated (32.1%). In Bludenz, Feldkirch and Hohenems, the Blacks were also beaten by the Blues. Not in Bregenz and Dornbirn, however.