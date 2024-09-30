Smaller operations
Israeli special forces already active in Lebanon
After days of bombing by the Israeli air force on targets of the pro-Iranian militia Hezbollah, in the course of which its leader Hassan Nasrallah was also killed, Israel is apparently preparing for a ground offensive in Lebanon. According to media reports, the first special forces have already infiltrated.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the first small-scale operations have already been carried out in the south of Lebanon. The focus has been on territorial reconnaissance. According to reports, several tunnels created by Hezbollah on the border with Israel were discovered.
US broadcaster reports "border movements"
The US broadcaster ABC News also reported "border movements" by the Israeli army. These are said to be in preparation for a major ground offensive. A former high-ranking Israeli military officer indicated to the Wall Street Journal that such an offensive was "imminent".
Iran does not want to send its own soldiers
In view of the ever-escalating conflict, Iran says it does not want to send any soldiers there or to the Gaza Strip. "It is not necessary to send additional or volunteer forces from the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani in Tehran on Monday. Lebanon and the fighters in the Palestinian territories had "the ability and strength to defend themselves against aggression".
Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Kassim is confident of victory despite the harsh blows against his organization. "Israel will not achieve its goals. If Israel decides to invade, we are ready. We will win, as we did in 2006," the 71-year-old told a TV message on Monday, which was recorded at an undisclosed location.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
