"She was disgusted"
Mohamed Al-Fayed made an indecent proposal to Diana
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed (†94), who died last year, is posthumously at the center of serious allegations: A total of 60 women have filed lawsuits against him for rape and other sexualized violence. He also targeted Princess Diana.
Her former butler Paul Burrell reveals in the British newspaper "The Sun" that Al-Fayed allegedly harassed the mother of Princes William and Harry and ex-wife of the then Prince Charles with an indecent proposal that, in his own words, made her tremble. "She was disgusted," Burrell said.
The butler stated that Diana had confided in him that Al-Fayed had said to her: "I will sleep with you." He wanted to achieve this with a particularly disgusting proposal: "I want you to marry my son, because in the Egyptian tradition, the father always comes first." Al-Fayed was about twice Diana's age at the time.
"Disgusting" and "creepy"
The incident occurred before Diana began her relationship with Al-Fayed's son Dodi, with whom she died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.
According to Burrell, Diana found Al-Fayed "disgusting", "creepy" and "slimy" and called him "Yoda", a reference to the wrinkled character from Star Wars, because of his appearance. She also complained that he was constantly touching her.
The new revelations are causing horror in the UK and raise the question of how Al-Fayed was able to exploit his position of power for decades.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
