“Not pleasant to be last at the count”

800 votes recounted

But what was the reason? Because the polling stations actually closed at 4 pm. "In a district with 800 votes, something didn't add up and a recount had to be carried out," said ÖVP mayor Andrea Kö. And that took time. "Of course it's not pleasant to be last. But the error was found and it is ultimately important that the result is correct. The rest doesn't matter," says Kö.