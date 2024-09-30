Town brings up the rear
“Not pleasant to be last at the count”
Problems in one district put Perchtoldsdorf at the back of the queue for the National Council election. The result was not transmitted until well after 10 pm.
What do Vorarlberg, Carinthia, Salzburg, Styria and Burgenland have in common? They all counted the votes faster than Perchtoldsdorf. This is because the results in the municipality in the district of Mödling were only transmitted after 10 pm. The red counting lantern in Lower Austria was therefore guaranteed.
800 votes recounted
But what was the reason? Because the polling stations actually closed at 4 pm. "In a district with 800 votes, something didn't add up and a recount had to be carried out," said ÖVP mayor Andrea Kö. And that took time. "Of course it's not pleasant to be last. But the error was found and it is ultimately important that the result is correct. The rest doesn't matter," says Kö.
The ÖVP was the strongest party in Perchtoldsdorf with 31.5 percent of the vote, ahead of the NEOS (18.3 percent) and the FPÖ (17 percent). The SPÖ ended up with 15.3 percent and the Greens with 13.5 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.