37,000 ÖVP voters switched to the FPÖ in Salzburg

SPÖ also loses to the group of non-voters

The Reds also lost out to non-voters: around 25,000 of their voters stayed at home this time. 16,000 of this group felt represented by the Reds in this election. Only around one in two voted for the SPÖ again. 4000 Greens and 6000 ÖVP voters gave their vote to the Social Democrats.