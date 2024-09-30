Voter flows clear
37,000 ÖVP voters switched to the FPÖ in Salzburg
The voter flow analysis in Salzburg shows clear trends: 37,000 ÖVP voters chose the blue party this time. The number of regular voters continues to fall, according to the state statisticians.
The Salzburg ÖVP was once again able to convince around 74,000 regular voters in the national elections on Sunday. From the Neos camp, the Blacks won around 4,000 votes and mobilized around 20,000 non-voters to cast their ballot with the Blacks this time.
However, the losses are significantly greater. Particularly painful for the governor's party: 37,000 voters switched to the blue party. 7,000 votes went to the Pinks, almost the same number to the SPÖ and other parties.
FPÖ as the clear winner
The result for the Blue Party: More than 70 percent of FPÖ voters from 2019 remained loyal to the party. In addition to 37,000 ÖVP voters, there were now 19,000 non-voters who backed the blue party.
SPÖ also loses to the group of non-voters
The Reds also lost out to non-voters: around 25,000 of their voters stayed at home this time. 16,000 of this group felt represented by the Reds in this election. Only around one in two voted for the SPÖ again. 4000 Greens and 6000 ÖVP voters gave their vote to the Social Democrats.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.