Vanished without a trace

Brazen thieves crash an excavator weighing several tons

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 07:26

The Vorarlberg police are faced with a mystery! At the weekend, unknown thieves stole an excavator weighing several tons in the municipality of Eichenberg and caused some damage. How the perpetrators were able to put the construction vehicle into operation, however, is a complete mystery.

It is not yet clear to the police how the previously unknown perpetrators were able to put the construction vehicle weighing several tons into operation in the Vorarlberg municipality of Eichenberg during the night from Saturday to Sunday. The fact is that the brazen thieves managed to crash it through two wooden fences in the vicinity and damaged them.

After the excavator had tipped over, the unknown thieves left the scene. (Bild: Polizei Vorarlberg, Krone KREATIV)
After the excavator had tipped over, the unknown thieves left the scene.
(Bild: Polizei Vorarlberg, Krone KREATIV)
Before doing so, however, they caused some damage. (Bild: Polizei Vorarlberg)
Before doing so, however, they caused some damage.
(Bild: Polizei Vorarlberg)

The excavator hooligans also drove into a neighboring forest and damaged various trees. When they tried to drive onto the side of a road, the excavator tipped over and came to rest on its side. The unknown thieves then left the excavator and the scene of the crime in an unknown direction.

Police ask for help
The police were able to discover traces of fire in the driver's cab and secure a currently unknown pyrotechnic object near the excavator. Anyone who can provide relevant information about the perpetrators is asked to contact the Hörbranz police station on +43 (0) 59 133 8128.

Folgen Sie uns auf