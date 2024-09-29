Almost like under Jörg Haider: FPÖ doubles in size!

First critical comments against Babler

Such as Maximilian Rakuscha, member of the provincial parliament: "The federal party - with an emphasis on the Viennese - bears full responsibility. You can have the best people in the federal states, such as Philip Kucher, for example; if the issues are so far removed from the reality of life, nothing will help." The call for Peter Kaiser could now become louder once again; after all, the Carinthian governor, who is considered calm and level-headed, is Babler's deputy at federal level.