Kurt Egger stunned
After ÖVP defeat: “There’s nothing to gloss over”
Long faces in the Styrian ÖVP headquarters: after the first projections for the national elections, top candidate Kurt Egger and the state politicians made no secret of their state of mind.
When the first projections for the National Council elections flickered across the screens of the ÖVP headquarters on Karmeliterplatz in Graz shortly after 5 pm, the TV crews could almost have spared their cameras. The moment seemed like a still image, no clapping, no cheering, indeed almost no outbursts of emotion at all from the 200 or so people present. Only when the KPÖ bar didn't even cross the three percent mark was there anything resembling (Schaden-)Freude to be heard. After the historic defeat in Graz, the sting is probably still deep for some.
"Painful defeat"
But the People's Party has enough to do on this election Sunday with licking its own wounds anyway: "We have to accept a painful defeat, there is nothing to gloss over," says Styrian top candidate Kurt Egger. "This result also comes as a surprise to us in that we have recently been able to perceive a different, more positive mood. Now we have to convert this mood into votes."
Club leader Barbara Riener's dismay was clear to see: "Of course we are very saddened. But I would like to expressly thank all our officials for their commitment over the last few weeks. It is what it is, the voters have spoken." Provincial Councillor Karlheinz Kornhäusl was brief: "It's painful, there's nothing more to say and there's nothing to gloss over."
A duel in the state elections?
State party managing director Detlev Eisel-Eiselsberg was visibly surprised after the projection. "The mood among our functionaries and helpers was so positive, we only received positive feedback. In this respect, this result is naturally disappointing."
For the state election, many in the Black Party are now expecting the three-way fight with SPÖ leader Anton Lang and Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) to turn into a duel with the Freedom Party. "I assume that the Styrians know who and what is up for election. This was a federal election, in two months we have a state election in which we will be highly motivated and fully committed to fighting for every vote."
Drexler was the big absentee
Incidentally, the big absentee late on Sunday afternoon was initially Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler. The Styrian ÖVP leader came to terms with the bitter defeat in his office together with his team and only joined the group later. "We experienced a huge disappointment today. There is no doubt that this National Council election was a bitter defeat for the People's Party," Drexler also did not beat about the bush.
When asked what this result means with regard to the state parliamentary elections in November, the governor said: "The people of Styria know very well how to distinguish between a National Council election and a state parliamentary election. A provincial election is about different issues and different personalities are up for election. But one thing is clear after the results of the National Council election: we are seeing a duel between the ÖVP and the FPÖ. I will accept this duel over the future direction of Styria with complete conviction."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.