After ÖVP defeat: “There’s nothing to gloss over”

When the first projections for the National Council elections flickered across the screens of the ÖVP headquarters on Karmeliterplatz in Graz shortly after 5 pm, the TV crews could almost have spared their cameras. The moment seemed like a still image, no clapping, no cheering, indeed almost no outbursts of emotion at all from the 200 or so people present. Only when the KPÖ bar didn't even cross the three percent mark was there anything resembling (Schaden-)Freude to be heard. After the historic defeat in Graz, the sting is probably still deep for some.