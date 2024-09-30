Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

On the hunt for thieves

Supermarket employee pursued thieves

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 13:00

There was no good ground for their thieving spree for two Czechs in the district of Gmünd in the Waldviertel. In Heidenreichstein, they filled their rucksacks and wanted to walk out the door. Eventually they had to flee and were even pursued. Eight patrols and a search dog were deployed. Many rumors followed. 

0 Kommentare

Two Czechs (50 and 53) had imagined things very differently. They wanted to cheat their way past the checkout of a supermarket in Heidenreichstein in the Waldviertel region with lavishly filled rucksacks.

However, when an employee of the discount store checked their backpacks, they broke free and fled. Although the police advise against such "heroic deeds", an employee pursued the perpetrators and gave the officers their location. Soon afterwards, a thief was arrested at a car dealership in the neighborhood.

Eight patrols and search dog in action
Eight sector patrols searched for his accomplice, and a search dog was also used in the manhunt. The Czech hid near the nearby Romaubach bridge, where he was caught. He had already thrown the loot into the bushes during his escape. The police were able to recover the stolen goods. 

Many rumors circulated, one of them persistent
Initially, there were many rumors about the theft. One very persistent one lasted a long time: a truck driver from the Czech Republic had played a key role in the capture and detention of one of his compatriots because he had rushed to the aid of the supermarket employees. However, the police cannot confirm this. Both suspects have been released.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf