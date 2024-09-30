On the hunt for thieves
Supermarket employee pursued thieves
There was no good ground for their thieving spree for two Czechs in the district of Gmünd in the Waldviertel. In Heidenreichstein, they filled their rucksacks and wanted to walk out the door. Eventually they had to flee and were even pursued. Eight patrols and a search dog were deployed. Many rumors followed.
Two Czechs (50 and 53) had imagined things very differently. They wanted to cheat their way past the checkout of a supermarket in Heidenreichstein in the Waldviertel region with lavishly filled rucksacks.
However, when an employee of the discount store checked their backpacks, they broke free and fled. Although the police advise against such "heroic deeds", an employee pursued the perpetrators and gave the officers their location. Soon afterwards, a thief was arrested at a car dealership in the neighborhood.
Eight patrols and search dog in action
Eight sector patrols searched for his accomplice, and a search dog was also used in the manhunt. The Czech hid near the nearby Romaubach bridge, where he was caught. He had already thrown the loot into the bushes during his escape. The police were able to recover the stolen goods.
Many rumors circulated, one of them persistent
Initially, there were many rumors about the theft. One very persistent one lasted a long time: a truck driver from the Czech Republic had played a key role in the capture and detention of one of his compatriots because he had rushed to the aid of the supermarket employees. However, the police cannot confirm this. Both suspects have been released.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
