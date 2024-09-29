SPÖ below 20 percent!
Styria trend: FPÖ on course for 1st place
Many Styrian results of the national elections are now available. There are signs of a clear victory for the FPÖ in Styria. The situation of the SPÖ seems dramatic. The Neos will probably overtake the Greens, the KPÖ is unlikely to make it into parliament.
There are signs of a brilliant election victory for the FPÖ in Styria: according to the 262 municipalities counted so far (out of 286), the Freedom Party has received almost 36% of the vote in the Grüne Mark, with the ÖVP far behind at 29%. The SPÖ, on the other hand, is facing a historic collapse, currently holding at just 17%!
The Greens are also losing ground significantly (from eight to five percent) and are - from a current perspective - being overtaken by the Neos (seven percent). The Beer Party is holding at just two percent, as is the KPÖ. It therefore seems unlikely that the Communists will make it into parliament.
You can find all (available) municipal results here:
Stony faces among ÖVP and Greens
The mood in the Styrian party headquarters corresponds to the results. There is jubilation among the FPÖ, and many satisfied faces can also be seen among the Neos. In contrast, petrified expressions could be seen at the ÖVP party headquarters on Karmeliterplatz, and the mood among the Greens is also very subdued.
At 5 p.m., the party headquarters of the Styrian SPÖ was in a grave mood. Styrian top candidate Jörg Leichtfried and state councillors Doris Kampus and Ursula Lackner bravely faced up to the bitter reality. Behind closed doors, some Reds admit that they had expected the disastrous result and that it was not too much of a surprise.
Provincial elections to follow at the end of November
Only eight weeks after the National Council elections, a new provincial parliament will be elected in Styria. Today's result could be a yardstick for this ballot, as polls also see the FPÖ in first place at state level. The strong blue result in the National Council election means a tailwind for the blue party.
ÖVP provincial governor Christopher Drexler will have to fight like Chancellor Karl Nehammer - the strong result for the Freedom Party today will certainly give Drexler food for thought. SPÖ leader Anton Lang cannot be pleased with the result, even if he was not in Andreas Babler's team. The government negotiations in Vienna will also have an impact on the Styrian election campaign.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
