A 47-year-old woman from the Urfahr-Umgebung district was driving her car on the L1464 from Neubodendorf towards Katsdorf at around 8.15 p.m. on Saturday. She crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the oncoming car driven by a 44-year-old man from the Urfahr-Umgebung district, who was traveling towards Neubodendorf with his three children.