Expensive move out of the town hall: construction site of the housing allocation office

In view of the housing shortage in Innsbruck, the Housing Allocation Office is of particular importance. It is currently housed on the 2nd floor of the old town hall near the Fallmerayerstrasse staircase. Due to an increase in staff, a "considerable increase in party traffic" according to the city senate document and an unsatisfactory space situation, the city went in search of alternative accommodation - and found what it was looking for in Bürgerstraße in a building owned by former mayor and former LH Herwig van Staa and, since 2016, his daughter. The city rents just under 400 square meters there for 5120 euros per month (including utilities, excluding heating). The contract was concluded for an indefinite period with a waiver of termination for 20 years. Nothing has to be paid for the first three years.