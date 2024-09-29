GR decision reversed
Expensive move out of the town hall: construction site of the housing allocation office
The Office for Housing Allocation in Innsbruck is not only a construction site in terms of personnel. It is costing the taxpayer dearly. The history of its origins is full of curiosities.
In view of the housing shortage in Innsbruck, the Housing Allocation Office is of particular importance. It is currently housed on the 2nd floor of the old town hall near the Fallmerayerstrasse staircase. Due to an increase in staff, a "considerable increase in party traffic" according to the city senate document and an unsatisfactory space situation, the city went in search of alternative accommodation - and found what it was looking for in Bürgerstraße in a building owned by former mayor and former LH Herwig van Staa and, since 2016, his daughter. The city rents just under 400 square meters there for 5120 euros per month (including utilities, excluding heating). The contract was concluded for an indefinite period with a waiver of termination for 20 years. Nothing has to be paid for the first three years.
This is not about factual politics, it's about power politics! The ignorant and arrogant policies of the old parties are evident.
Liste-Fritz-Klubobmann Markus Sint
On the other hand, the city is paying for the conversion of the former business premises. This is capped at 1.285 million euros (excluding furnishings). Whether this amount is sufficient is questionable in view of the scope and duration of the construction work.
"Instead of investing around 2.4 million euros (note: conversion plus rent for 17 years) in the house of an ex-mayor, but above all in someone else's house, the city could have converted the town hall, for example, or created suitable premises elsewhere, which would then also belong to the city or the citizens," says Liste-Fritz-LA Markus Sint.
"The tail is wagging the dog"
He is particularly critical of how the project came about: "Although the 40-member municipal council, the highest body in the city, decided in June 2023 against the Green Party and the SPÖ that departments with high party traffic should remain in the town hall, the seven-member city senate simply reversed this decision," criticizes Sint. "What are resolutions worth? That's the tail wagging the dog." Theoretically, the city government could have saved money on itself: It currently "resides" in 30 rooms in a prime location in the town hall.
