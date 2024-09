Even the little ones analyze on a grand scale

"The picture quality is outstanding and you can discuss important scenes again with the players. Regardless of whether they are positive or negative examples. It helps enormously with the development of the players, we can explain important scenes even better. It's also something new for the players to see themselves on TV for once," laughs Sturm legend Hannes Reinmayr, who himself used to be seen on the big screen often enough and now concentrates on coaching the Lannach team in the lower division West.