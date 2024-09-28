Another great sadness
24-year-old cycling talent passes away unexpectedly
Just a few hours after the death of 18-year-old Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer, there is more sad news from the world of cycling: Dutch cyclist Bas van Belle died unexpectedly on Friday. He was only 24 years old.
As the Dutch Cycling Federation KNWU announced on its website, the death of the club cyclist at Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam came "unexpectedly". "We mourn his loss, Bas leaves a big gap in the world of cycling. Our thoughts are with his family - especially his parents and his siblings Lisa and Loe - his friends and everyone who knew Bas," the statement said.
Van Balle will be remembered as a "warm and friendly person and a talented cyclist." The cause of death is not yet known. Last weekend, he was still taking part in the Ronde Midden-Brabant in the Netherlands.
World Championships continue
It was the second bereavement in cycling within a few hours. Shortly before, the World Cycling Championships in Zurich were overshadowed by the death of young Swiss rider Muriel Furrer. The 18-year-old crashed in the junior road race on Thursday and suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.
Furrer succumbed to her injuries on Friday, as announced by the World Championship organizers and the UCI during the U23 race. The major event, which is scheduled to continue until Sunday, will nevertheless go ahead.
