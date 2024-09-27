Report concealed
Landbauer and Gewessler argue about the Lobautunnel
Shortly before the National Council elections, Lower Austria's Vice Minister Udo Landbauer and the Green Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler are engaged in a fierce verbal exchange. Gewessler is said to have concealed an interim report on the Lobau Tunnel from the state of Lower Austria - even though the state is a party to the proceedings!
In the daily newspaper "Der Standard", Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler called the Lobau Tunnel a "nature destruction project". She based this statement on the results of a strategic review of the project by the Federal Environment Agency.
The state of Lower Austria is also showing great interest in these initial results, stating that although it is a "party" to the proceedings, it has not received any information about the interim report.
Landbauer's demand
Udo Landbauer, the FPÖ state deputy responsible for transport in the largest federal state, therefore approached the Green Minister directly yesterday. In a letter to the "Krone", Landbauer calls on Gewessler to "immediately disclose the interim report, to consult with those affected and to return to a legally conducted procedure".
Furthermore, it is simply incompatible with any presumed objectivity to describe a project that has been reviewed by your authority and the courts and found to be environmentally compatible as a "nature destruction project". In doing so, Gewessler is not only damaging the reputation of the Ministry of Transport, but is also massively damaging trust in the administration and the courts.
They are thus selfishly distancing themselves from a transparent procedure with the federal states that are required by law to be involved in the process.
The Green Minister promptly launched a counterattack: "The fact that Udo Landbauer of all people, who has turned down every invitation to plan alternatives for years, is now complaining about a lack of information is hard to beat in terms of absurdity. Intensive work is being done on the strategic traffic audit. As soon as the results are available, they will be published immediately.
It is also a fact that a highway through a national park destroys untouched nature forever.
Just because you don't like the truth, you can't denigrate those who speak it. "All in all, Udo Landbauer would be well advised to end his climate policy ghost ride before he crashes into the wall at 150. That would be best for nature, the climate and us humans," adds the Green Minister.
