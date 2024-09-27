Meeting with Selenskyj
Gentle tone: Trump suddenly speaks of “honor”
The Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi has met with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his trip to the USA. The meeting had been on the back burner in recent days due to bruised egos.
The two met in Trump's skyscraper Trump Tower in New York, according to US media reports. "It's an honor to have the president with us," Trump said. "We share the view that the war in Ukraine must be stopped," said Selenskyj.
Politicians have a troubled past
Trump had announced the meeting at a press conference on Thursday evening. Selenskyj had asked for it. The last time the two had met was around five years ago. During his time in office, Trump also faced impeachment proceedings because he had tried to use financial pressure to persuade Zelensky to initiate legal proceedings against the son of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
"We have a very good relationship and as you know, I also have a very good relationship with President Putin," Trump said in the presence of his guest. If he wins the presidential election in November, the war in Ukraine will be resolved "very quickly", the Republican politician affirmed. Selensky, on the other hand, publicly doubted that the US politician had a plan, whereupon the Republican broke off a meeting.
Republican attacked Selenskyj head-on
Trump is critical of the USA's massive financial and military support for Ukraine. Only on Wednesday, he attacked the Ukrainian president head-on at an election rally and accused him of refusing to accept a "deal" to end the war despite billions in US aid.
Zelensky is "probably the greatest businessman in the world", Trump said. "Every time he came to our country, he took 60 billion dollars with him. We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky," criticized the ex-president, who also described Ukraine as practically "wiped out".
Trump had repeatedly announced his intention to end the war immediately if re-elected. He declined an invitation from Zelensky to visit the front in Ukraine at the beginning of the year.
The fear of Trump
Zelensky is currently in the USA for the United Nations General Assembly. In Washington, he met with US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate, among others, to promote his country's continued support in its defense against Russia. Ukraine fears that Trump could strike a deal with aggressor Putin on its back if he is re-elected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
