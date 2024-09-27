Verdict in London
Climate activists jailed after throwing soup at painting
Two climate activists have been jailed for throwing tomato soup at a painting by Vincent van Gogh in London. A 23-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison, her co-accused accomplice (22) to 20 months in prison.
As reported, the two young women threw canned tomato soup at van Gogh's famous Sunflowers painting (1888) in October 2022. They then knelt down in front of the artwork and stuck their hands to the wall. At the start of the trial, they pleaded not guilty.
The painting in the National Gallery in London was not damaged in the incident as it was protected by a pane of glass. Only the frame was damaged. But that was luck. The soup could have seeped through the glass and severely damaged the painting, a judge has now said. "They (the activists, ed.) had no right to do that to the sunflowers."
Just Stop Oil group
More than 100 people from the art industry recently spoke out in favor of sparing the activists a prison sentence. The group behind the attack, Just Stop Oil, campaigns for more climate protection and had called on the former British government to stop issuing new licenses for oil and gas extraction.
