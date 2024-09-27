Chemical found
Explosives operation in Mühlviertel secondary school
Fire department, police, Red Cross - the entire blue light ensemble has been deployed at a secondary school in the Mühlviertel region! The reason: explosives. It wasn't a bomb threat: while clearing up, they had stumbled across an explosive chemical.
The school day at Ried in der Riedmark secondary school on Friday is probably more exciting than the lessons of the entire week. After all, picric acid has to be disposed of. A substance that is used as a powerful explosive and strong oxidizing agent in rocket fuels, matches, leather processing techniques, metal engraving processes and batteries, but is also used in the dyeing of fabrics or glass. The acid is harmless when stored wet or in liquid form.
Liquid evaporates and thus activates danger
A container with the liquid it contains has stood in the school for so long that it has evaporated. And in dry form, shaking it is enough to cause a detonation. The explosive force is slightly higher than TNT (a commonly used explosive).
Demining service did not arrive
The source of danger - the quantity is not sufficient to cause major damage, but could injure bystanders if handled incorrectly - had apparently already been discovered and reported the previous week while clearing up.
The demining service has no legal jurisdiction and did not intervene for the time being. On Friday, the police were informed again and raised the alarm with the fire department. They are said to be responsible for disposing of the explosive acid. This is currently being done under strict safety precautions. The Red Cross is only there for safety in case something goes wrong.
The director is also supervising the operation, but did not want to comment when asked by "Krone".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
