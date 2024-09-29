Vorteilswelt
In southern Burgenland

Enjoy the warmth of the thermal spa at the Hotel Larimar

Nachrichten
29.09.2024 00:01

Colorful nature and golden sunrises make a relaxing Larimar wellness vacation in autumn an unforgettable experience. You can relax in the 36 degree thermal water and enjoy the cooler weather in the fall at the same time.

Health is further strengthened in the seawater detox pools and 7 saunas in the luxurious Larimar spa, water and sauna world. Body, mind and soul are pampered in the Larimar Premium Spa. A top wellness paradise with 8 pools, 7 saunas and a fantastic garden invite you to relax and feel good at the Larimar****S wellness and health hotel in Stegersbach.

Ayurveda with top specialists from India
 Ayurveda, the ancient natural healing and experiential medicine from India, can be enjoyed at the Larimar all year round. An Indian Ayurveda team of top specialists, an Indian Vaidya (Ayurveda doctor), Ayurveda therapists and yogis bring body, mind and soul into harmony and can achieve improvements in many health problems.

Soothing Ayurveda treatments with fragrant Ayurvedic oils and herbs, activating Hatha yoga with Indian yogis and delicious Ayurvedic food make your Ayurveda stay at Larimar 100% authentic, just like in India.

Hiking, cycling, golfing & e-biking in southern Burgenland
 Get an active start to autumn, stroll along leafy paths and enjoy the colorful hilly landscape while golfing in southern Burgenland. Numerous themed and circular hiking trails impress with wonderful views. Around 600 kilometers of well-developed and signposted cycle paths in Southern Burgenland appeal to leisure cyclists in particular with their flat terrain profile. After the tour, you can recharge your batteries in the Larimar wellness paradise. Afterwards, the gourmet vitality cuisine spoils you with regional and seasonal delicacies.

Mediterranean moments of pleasure 
The culinary delights of autumn can be enjoyed in the Larimar Restaurant. The organic-certified Larimar Gourmet Vitality Cuisine, which has been awarded the Green Toque, serves exquisite regional, seasonal and organic delicacies every day. The generous vitality late riser breakfast leaves nothing to be desired. Guests are pampered all round at the delicious vitality brunch at lunchtime and in the sweet afternoon. The culinary highlight is the 6-course gourmet menu in the evening.

Top offer

Wellness indulgence: 2 nights with all Larimar inclusive services from € 392 per person in a double room

Hotel & Spa Larimar ****S
Panoramaweg 2
A-7551 Stegersbach
in the hills of southern Burgenland
Tel. +43 (0)3326 55100
urlaub@l arimarhotel.at
www.larimarhotel.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

