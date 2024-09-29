Enjoy the warmth of the thermal spa at the Hotel Larimar

Hiking, cycling, golfing & e-biking in southern Burgenland

Get an active start to autumn, stroll along leafy paths and enjoy the colorful hilly landscape while golfing in southern Burgenland. Numerous themed and circular hiking trails impress with wonderful views. Around 600 kilometers of well-developed and signposted cycle paths in Southern Burgenland appeal to leisure cyclists in particular with their flat terrain profile. After the tour, you can recharge your batteries in the Larimar wellness paradise. Afterwards, the gourmet vitality cuisine spoils you with regional and seasonal delicacies.