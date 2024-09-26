Too lavish
Charity ban for model Naomi Campbell
British model Naomi Campbell (54) has been banned from chairing a charity in England and Wales for five years. She and two other board members were found guilty of misconduct and mismanagement of donations.
This was announced by the British Charity Commission following an investigation into the organization Fashion for Relief. Campbell is accused, for example, of having stayed in a luxury hotel in Cannes for three nights at the expense of the organization at a cost of 9400 euros and of having used spa treatments and room service worth more than 7900 euros.
Furthermore, no minutes of meetings and decisions were kept, it is said. This is mandatory for non-profit organizations. An imposed action plan had also not been implemented and required annual financial statements and reports had been submitted late.
Organization dissolved
The aim of Fashion for Relief was to alleviate poverty and promote health and education. To this end, other organizations were supposed to provide funding, which was raised at fashion events in London, Cannes and other locations.
According to the report, only a small proportion of the proceeds were actually passed on to charity. The organization has since been dissolved. The consequence for Campbell: she is no longer allowed to chair a charitable organization in England and Wales for five years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.