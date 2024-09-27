"Keep your nerve"
Schallenberg warns against “doomsday prophets”
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) warned the UN on Thursday evening (local time) against "prophets of the end of the world". Their aim was to "sow discord", he said. Austria was no exception. "In my country, too, political forces are offering tempting but false solutions."
"They are deliberately repeating the narratives of those forces who are trying to weaken our open and pluralistic societies and who are working against a strong and united Europe," the Foreign Minister explained. To counteract this, a strong center is needed.
"We must keep our nerve. We all know that fear is a bad advisor, especially in politics." The global order is changing and the world has become more complex, possibly even more frightening. Austria is militarily neutral, but not indifferent to wars and conflicts.
Austrian hostage mentioned
In his speech, Schallenberg referred to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, among other things. The Israelis are traumatized "by the slaughter, torture and sexual violence of 7 October (Hamas attack, note)". Hostages are still being held captive, "including an Austrian father of two children". "We need a ceasefire to free the hostages and get more humanitarian aid."
In Ukraine, "peace must also be achieved through negotiation", "not as a dictate from Moscow". The basis must always be international law. Other crises in the world, such as in Sudan and Haiti, are just as catastrophic, but are hardly in the public eye.
Who the minister will meet in New York
On Thursday, Schallenberg's agenda in New York included meetings with his counterparts from countries such as Egypt, Qatar and Oman. The Minister also opened the new premises of the Austrian Mission to the United Nations. Further meetings are planned for Friday and the return to Vienna is scheduled for Saturday morning.
