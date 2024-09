Eugendorf’s captain: “Will get even better”

"Friday night, floodlights, derby. What could be better?" Eugendorf's sporting director Christof Kopleder is already tingling ahead of the ninth round of the Salzburg League, as the 33rd clash with Straßwalchen awaits. Even if the duels with Neumarkt and Seekirchen can be seen more as a real derby, "it is certainly an explosive duel," says captain Simon Ernemann. Both sides have players who have already played for the other club, such as Mathias Chudoba (now with Eugendorf) and Luca Forthuber (currently with Straßwalchen).