Are patients from Lower Austria “too expensive” for Vienna?

Ludwig Schleritzko, the ÖVP provincial councillor responsible for hospitals, said: "If Vienna now wants to draw up borders between the provinces, especially in the health sector, then we need to rethink our fundamental way of living together in Austria. In the health sector in particular, we should create synergies, work together and support each other at a time like this. I say this out of deep conviction and cannot emphasize it often enough: People's health is not suitable for exchanging political small change."