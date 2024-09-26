Biting Vipers set the tone in the hall

Women's team new this year

In the second Bundesliga, the fighting team also gets around a lot. In order to keep their heads above water financially, the Vipers are happy to receive sponsorship. In addition, each member pays 200 euros per year. The club was particularly lucky with the hall. "There has always been one in Bergheim," says the chairman. However, the plan was to be able to ice skate in winter. In summer, it was difficult and the decision was made to build a mini golf course for bathers. "However, this was not very popular. That's how we ended up with the hall." For the floor, the Salzburg team opted for plastic tiles, which are otherwise only used by Austrian clubs in Stegersbach and Wolfurt.