Innsbruck gets test alert on cell phones

As part of the introduction of the AT-Alert population warning system in Austria, test alerts are currently being issued on an ongoing basis in Tyrol - including for the city of Innsbruck and the municipality of Prägraten am Großvenediger. The test warning in the city of Innsbruck is sent out at the highest warning level. This means that almost all cell phones in the city of Innsbruck will receive the message. During the media event, information is provided on how AT-Alert works and the test alert is triggered.