Major night-time operation: wooden barn on fire

No people in the barn

Various household items were apparently stored in the affected wooden barn directly between two residential buildings. According to initial findings, the fire broke out in the north-western wing of the building. There were no people in the building at the time, according to reports. The fire department was alerted shortly after 7.00 pm. When the Steinach and Matrei fire departments arrived, the barn was already fully engulfed in flames. The property damage could not yet be quantified.