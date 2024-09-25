Comments on the game
Ilzer: “That really annoys me!”
Sturm Graz had a clear 2-0 lead at the break in the supplementary match of the 6th round at Austria - but had to settle for a 2-2 draw after two exclusions. Coach Christian Ilzer didn't like that at all ...
Christian Ilzer (Sturm coach): "A 2-2 draw in the end and a performance that makes me happy for my boys. It was a very strong performance in both halves, the first in terms of play, the second in terms of fighting spirit and mentality. We did everything we could not to leave the pitch as losers, we threw everything into the battle. In that respect, I'm proud of the lads. It was a good reaction to Sunday, the team presented the image that we expect, the attacking face that we can play a good footballing opponent with pace and teamwork."
On the refereeing performance, the master coach said: "The fact that the referees have so much influence on the balance of power in the game annoys me massively. The flood of cards really annoys me."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "In the first 15 minutes against a very strong Sturm team, you could see what we set out to do. That was totally okay. From the 20th minute onwards, Sturm showed why they are the reigning champions and cup winners. They showed us where we still have work to do. At half-time, I said that we had to catch ourselves and force our luck. We managed to do that in a somewhat special way. It's not so easy to play against such a defensive block and we were still able to generate clear finishing opportunities at the end. A three-pointer might even have been possible."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.