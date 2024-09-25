Ilzer: “That really annoys me!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "In the first 15 minutes against a very strong Sturm team, you could see what we set out to do. That was totally okay. From the 20th minute onwards, Sturm showed why they are the reigning champions and cup winners. They showed us where we still have work to do. At half-time, I said that we had to catch ourselves and force our luck. We managed to do that in a somewhat special way. It's not so easy to play against such a defensive block and we were still able to generate clear finishing opportunities at the end. A three-pointer might even have been possible."