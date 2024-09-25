Migrant suspect
Murder of student causes outrage in France
A 19-year-old Parisian student was murdered near her university in France on Friday. The suspect (22) was released due to mishaps - which is now causing outrage in the country.
The 19-year-old Philippine woman was reported missing by her parents on Friday. Shortly afterwards, friends and relatives discovered her body after locating the student's cell phone. She was half-buried in a green area near the university.
On Tuesday evening, a suspect was finally arrested - a 22-year-old convicted rapist who was due to be deported after his release from prison. Instead, he was released due to mishaps. First, the wrong authority applied for the necessary papers, then a judge even ordered the man's early release from custody pending deportation. The rape took place in 2019.
Conditions disregarded
The suspect did not comply with the requirement to report regularly to the police. He was caught in Geneva after the crime. The murder of the student has been causing uproar for days, and since Tuesday evening the case has also become a political issue.
"It is up to us, the public authorities, to reject fate and develop our legal system in order to protect the French", said the new Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau. "If you have someone in custody who you can assume is a threat to French society, you shouldn't have to release them before you even have the certainty that they can be deported," said Socialist leader Olivier Faure.
"Human bomb"
The chairman of the right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National, Jordan Bardella, chose more drastic words: "Our justice system is lax, our state does not work, our politicians are letting the French live with human bombs." The administration and the judiciary are working far too slowly when it comes to deportations, said the socialist former president François Hollande.
