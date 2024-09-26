500,000 euros missing for winter operations at Weißsee

The gondolas up to the Weißsee will only be in operation until Sunday. Then the cable car will stop. But not for maintenance work as usual, but probably for good. Owner Wilfried Holleis announced at the beginning of the week that he wants to part with both the cable car in Uttendorf's Stubach Valley and the well-known Rudolfshütte mountain hotel. The Zell hotelier is drawing a definitive line under his 20-year involvement with the cable car and mountain hotel. According to the hotelier, the costs over the years amounted to 25 million euros.