Female professors are still outnumbered

Where does this imbalance, this "leaky pipeline", as the phenomenon is called, come from? "The causes have been the subject of intensive research since the 1990s," says Barbara Hey, Head of the Coordination Office for Gender Studies and Gender Equality at the University of Graz. "This is partly due to historical reasons, because women are newcomers to the field: It wasn't until the 1950s that the first female professor ever existed, and until the 1990s the rate was three percent."