Manhunt for perpetrators
Brutal attack in Munich: Man (57) beaten to death
A 57-year-old man is suspected to have been the victim of a violent crime in the center of Munich. The seriously injured man was found on Wednesday morning near the Old Botanical Gardens at the main railway station. The police are "assuming a larger group of suspects".
The number of crimes in the park near Munich's main railway station has recently increased. The area around Munich's main train station is a regular scene of violent crime, and not just because of the Oktoberfest that is currently taking place. A 57-year-old man has now apparently become the victim of a homicide.
Presumably larger group of suspects
On Wednesday morning, a passer-by found the lifeless man near the main railway station in the park of the Old Botanical Gardens in Munich. The park is only a five-minute walk from the main station - the witness immediately alerted the police.
The man was treated at the scene and subsequently taken to hospital. There he succumbed to his injuries, which were presumably caused by blunt force trauma.
Apparently there had been an argument between the victim and the perpetrator on Wednesday morning and the authorities suspect a homicide. They are assuming "a larger group of suspects", who are now being searched for. Several checkpoints have been set up.
Police ask for information
The background to the fatal altercation at the Neptune Fountain was initially unclear. However, after viewing video footage recorded there, there were indications of a group of several suspects who may have known each other.
Two further male suspects were arrested as part of the immediate manhunt. A main suspect is currently being sought at full speed. The Munich police are appealing for information from the public.
According to police authorities, the man is between 20 and 40 years old, has dark hair, a receding hairline, a light complexion and is dressed in dark clothing. He may be wearing jogging pants, a long-sleeved top, yellow shoes and a shoulder bag.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
