FTX manager must spend two years behind bars

25 years in prison for Bankman-Fried

Bankman-Fried, the founder and head of the collapsed digital currency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud in the spring. He appealed against this. Ellison was one of Bankman-Fried's closest confidants - and was therefore able to provide the investigators with insider information that incriminated him heavily. Additional tension in the courtroom was caused by the fact that the two had been a couple at times. Ellision showed great remorse during the proceedings and was unable to hold back his tears on several occasions.