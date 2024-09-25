"Ghost of Yotei"
Sony unveils successor to “Ghost of Tsushima”
Sony unveiled the sequel to its PS4 samurai hit "Ghost of Tsushima" during a streaming presentation on Wednesday night. In "Ghost of Yotei", players on the PS5 slash their way through ancient Japan with a new main character.
In "Ghost of Yotei", players control fighter Atsu, who fights her way through the vastness of the Japanese island of Hokkaido around 300 years after the events of its predecessor - with new abilities and, according to initial information about the game, a wolf as a companion.
PS5-exclusive with many graphics upgrades
In addition to a new protagonist and new story, Sony's slasher adventure is set to feature many graphics improvements compared to its predecessor. The developers promise "huge lines of sight that allow a wide view of the surroundings, a completely new sky with twinkling stars and auroras and even more believable movements due to wind on grass and vegetation."
"Ghost of Yotei" will initially be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (Pro) and is scheduled for release in 2025. It cannot be ruled out that Sony will also release the title for PC at a later date.
