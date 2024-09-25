Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Ghost of Yotei"

Sony unveils successor to “Ghost of Tsushima”

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 10:19

Sony unveiled the sequel to its PS4 samurai hit "Ghost of Tsushima" during a streaming presentation on Wednesday night. In "Ghost of Yotei", players on the PS5 slash their way through ancient Japan with a new main character.

comment0 Kommentare

In "Ghost of Yotei", players control fighter Atsu, who fights her way through the vastness of the Japanese island of Hokkaido around 300 years after the events of its predecessor - with new abilities and, according to initial information about the game, a wolf as a companion.

PS5-exclusive with many graphics upgrades
In addition to a new protagonist and new story, Sony's slasher adventure is set to feature many graphics improvements compared to its predecessor. The developers promise "huge lines of sight that allow a wide view of the surroundings, a completely new sky with twinkling stars and auroras and even more believable movements due to wind on grass and vegetation." 

In "Ghost of Yotei", players take on the role of fighter Atsu (Bild: Sony)
In "Ghost of Yotei", players take on the role of fighter Atsu
(Bild: Sony)

"Ghost of Yotei" will initially be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 (Pro) and is scheduled for release in 2025. It cannot be ruled out that Sony will also release the title for PC at a later date.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf