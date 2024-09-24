Ground-breaking ceremony postponed
Government defies criticism: No turning back on clinic
The controversial Liezen flagship hospital is taking shape: On Tuesday, Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl opened an information center for the population and presented the further timetable for the project: The ground-breaking ceremony before the provincial elections will not hold because complex procedures are still ongoing.
Even before a group of politicians and decision-makers from the Styrian healthcare sector are allowed to put on yellow construction site helmets for the ground-breaking ceremony, interested parties can put on VR goggles and stroll through the finished flagship hospital.
Although only virtual, this first glimpse of the central hospital, which is due to open its doors to patients in summer 2028, is already intended to appease critics and familiarize them with the mega construction project. The information container, which the health fund has set up right next to the building site, also houses display boards with all the facts and figures about the project.
On Tuesday, Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), State Councillor for Health, and Hannes Schwarz, Chairman of the SPÖ parliamentary group, traveled from the Graz Landhaus to Stainach-Pürgg to open the information center in Niederhofen and meet with mayors, works councils and members of parliament.
They were also presented with the subsequent use concepts for the three hospitals in Rottenmann, Bad Aussee and Schladming, which were no longer a surprise. The "Krone" had already revealed the secret plans in detail months ago.
Staff to move to Stainach
"There will be general medical care at all three locations, as well as laboratory and X-ray examinations. In Schladming there will be a trauma center with an outpatient clinic," Kornhäusl announces. Medical staff from the three hospitals are invited to transfer to the Stainach Clinic.
Even if, as all those responsible for the project emphasize, the construction project is "on schedule", one date is not: the aforementioned ground-breaking ceremony. The state government had firmly planned the obligatory photo shoot before the state elections, but various objections put a spanner in the works. The target date is now spring 2025.
"All procedures are currently underway"
"The environmental assessment has been completed successfully and the nature impact assessment is currently underway. The first construction tender will be published in the fall of 2024," says Michael Koren, the lead hospital construction project manager. "We are already building the drinking water supply and have also planned the sewage system," reports Roland Raninger, the mayor of Stainach-Pürgg.
