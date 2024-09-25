Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Start of second season

Regional theater with three world premieres

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 09:00

The Landestheater der Autorinnen und Autoren kicks off its second season on September 26 at the Offenes Haus Oberwart with the premiere of "Károlys Forschungen. A Piece of Burgenland's Dissolution of Boundaries" in this year's season.

comment0 Kommentare

In its second season, the "Landestheater der Autorinnen und Autoren" is staging three world premieres. On September 26, "Károlys Forschungen. Ein Stück burgenländischer Entgrenzung" premieres at the Offenes Haus Oberwart. The play - written by Katrin Hammerl - deals with the life and work of anthropologist Károly Gaál, who researched the living conditions and communication culture on estates in Burgenland.

"This brings the history of the manor houses to the fore. A topic that was virulent but has received little attention to date," explains director Peter Wagner. The performance is complemented by an exhibition.

The Testament of Kurtl K.
The second play, "The Testament of Kurtl K.", by author Clemens Berger, unfolds a posthumously published work by the fictional journalist Kurt K., whose testamentary notes become public after a ten-year embargo period. The play takes a critical look at developments in Austria, Europe and the world, which have come true in a frightening way. Premiere is on January 3, 2025.

"Project Rohoncy" - a deep insight into the Second World War
The third play, "Project Rohoncy", focuses on the historical figure of Baron György Rohonczy, who saved 121 Roma from deportation during the Second World War. The play combines biographical elements with a deeper insight into the events of wartime. Premiere: March 13, 2025. All dates and tickets at thib.at.

Platform for contemporary theater
The Landestheater Burgenland was launched last year by the state, the Burgenland Theater Initiative and the Offenes Haus Oberwart and is set to run for three years. The idea behind it is to create a platform for contemporary theater that focuses on the creative potential of Burgenland artists. Every year, several world premieres by Burgenland authors are to be staged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf