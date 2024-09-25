Start of second season
Regional theater with three world premieres
The Landestheater der Autorinnen und Autoren kicks off its second season on September 26 at the Offenes Haus Oberwart with the premiere of "Károlys Forschungen. A Piece of Burgenland's Dissolution of Boundaries" in this year's season.
In its second season, the "Landestheater der Autorinnen und Autoren" is staging three world premieres. On September 26, "Károlys Forschungen. Ein Stück burgenländischer Entgrenzung" premieres at the Offenes Haus Oberwart. The play - written by Katrin Hammerl - deals with the life and work of anthropologist Károly Gaál, who researched the living conditions and communication culture on estates in Burgenland.
"This brings the history of the manor houses to the fore. A topic that was virulent but has received little attention to date," explains director Peter Wagner. The performance is complemented by an exhibition.
The Testament of Kurtl K.
The second play, "The Testament of Kurtl K.", by author Clemens Berger, unfolds a posthumously published work by the fictional journalist Kurt K., whose testamentary notes become public after a ten-year embargo period. The play takes a critical look at developments in Austria, Europe and the world, which have come true in a frightening way. Premiere is on January 3, 2025.
"Project Rohoncy" - a deep insight into the Second World War
The third play, "Project Rohoncy", focuses on the historical figure of Baron György Rohonczy, who saved 121 Roma from deportation during the Second World War. The play combines biographical elements with a deeper insight into the events of wartime. Premiere: March 13, 2025. All dates and tickets at thib.at.
Platform for contemporary theater
The Landestheater Burgenland was launched last year by the state, the Burgenland Theater Initiative and the Offenes Haus Oberwart and is set to run for three years. The idea behind it is to create a platform for contemporary theater that focuses on the creative potential of Burgenland artists. Every year, several world premieres by Burgenland authors are to be staged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.