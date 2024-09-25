The WWF called on the shipping industry to take whale corridors into account when planning routes. Where routes overlap inseparably, the speed of travel must be reduced. "Narwhals, belugas and bowhead whales have adapted perfectly to the icy waters and are not at home anywhere else on the planet," says WWF expert Zidowitz. "But whales know no borders, and their migration routes extend across several national and international waters, which is why coordinated cooperation is needed to protect them."