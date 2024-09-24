Newfoundland breeding:
DNA test revealed fraud with pedigree dogs
A Styrian woman will soon stand trial in Graz for allegedly selling Newfoundland puppies as purebred although they were mixed breeds. The 49-year-old denies the fraud. She herself would not have known that the stud dog from Germany was not a purebred.
According to legend, it was a black Newfoundland that saved Emperor Napoleon from drowning in the stormy sea during his escape from Elba. The affectionate giant also appealed to a Styrian woman who wanted to breed Newfoundlands. The 49-year-old even traveled to Germany with her four-legged friend to have him bred - allegedly unaware that the dog was not a purebred.
Customers allegedly paid the majority "in the black"
Ten puppies were born from the marriage. The cute, fuzzy offspring were sold for 1800 euros. 800 euros were paid into the breeder's account and 1000 euros changed hands in cash. The illegal payments are said to have been no problem for the customers. Nor was the fact that the Styrian was not a registered breeder. She would not have made a secret of this.
DNA test brought the truth to light
But then one of the Neo owners at the dog school was told that her Newfoundland was remarkably small and far too slim for a pedigree dog. She then did a genetic test. And it turned out that the animal was a Newfoundland-Landseer mix - and not a purebred at all. Worth a maximum of 500 euros according to the expert.
The breeder will soon have to stand trial in Graz. She denies the fraud.
