DNA test revealed fraud with pedigree dogs

Customers allegedly paid the majority "in the black"

Ten puppies were born from the marriage. The cute, fuzzy offspring were sold for 1800 euros. 800 euros were paid into the breeder's account and 1000 euros changed hands in cash. The illegal payments are said to have been no problem for the customers. Nor was the fact that the Styrian was not a registered breeder. She would not have made a secret of this.