Beery prospects
Wlazny: “We are a danger to the others”
Will the former satirical project Bierpartei actually make it into parliament? Founder and rock musician Dominik Wlazny is in good spirits despite falling poll ratings. He talks about the lack of concrete content, attacks, accusations and visions.
Dominik Wlazny is pretty sure that he will soon be a "real" politician. Elections will be held on Sunday and the beer party, founded as a satirical project, could make it into parliament. The election campaign is exhausting, especially as a new organization has to be created. There have been countless interviews recently. Even the FAZ and the New York Times came rushing in. Despite recently falling poll ratings. "But the popularity is unbroken, we noticed that on our tour across the country. That gives us a lot in return." Polls and media coverage have developed their own dynamic. "But I don't base my policy on that. But when they certify that we've made it in, then I'm happy."
There is criticism of the party's lack of substance. Wlazny always uses the word "menu", which is continuously being developed. "It's a process, we won't have all of the topics ready with our positions by election day. Other parties have also presented their programs late."
The path to the goal leads from regulars' tables to experts. That takes time. But there are still burning questions. How does beer deal with migration? Wlazny: "German courses. People have to learn the language. That's the key for us. At the moment, asylum seekers are not entitled to German courses. So there's no need to be surprised." Many are in favor of German courses, including ÖVP Minister Susanne Raab. "When Ms. Raab says that, I say that the ÖVP was in government for 37 years. Why has so much been missed?"
"Don't vote on every blade of grass"
Or pensions: "A huge chunk. We need to reform, experts say that too. Those who can or want to work longer should do so. But those who can't work longer shouldn't have to." Minimum wage earners must not live below the minimum threshold and we must also ensure that young people still have a pension. I would like to have all the facts on the table and a joint solution. But you have to take the people with you. That's what the Beer Party does, says Wlazny. More direct democracy? "Not like in Switzerland, where every blade of grass is voted on. But we should employ people's councils for difficult issues. Free of politicians."
Hot topic: wealth and inheritance taxes. No concrete answer here either: "One thing is certain, Austria is a high-tax country. The question is, where does the money end up? If in the end it turns out that this or that tax is needed, then we can talk about it. It has to bring us something. Until that is clarified, it is a populist debate." France, for example, had abolished the enormously high wealth taxes because so many had moved abroad.
Counter to the "PR accusation"
If the Beer Party were to enter parliament, who would you not want to work with? "Talking to everyone is important. However, I have never heard Herbert Kickl propose a constructive solution."
The Beer Party has recently been accused of being a pure family business, partly in order to promote its own non-political projects. Nothing works without a father. "If you want to build something like this, you need people you trust 100 percent. My father has always supported me." Is the beer party just a PR vehicle for the rock musician Wlazny, alias Marco Pogo, and his beer brand and band "Turbobier"? "It was as clear as day to me that these attacks would come. Because we are a danger to the others. If a new force comes in, others have to leave. I can say this about PR. Promoting your products would be the worst way to do it as a politician."
In any case, the finances are sufficient for the election campaign. There are not yet 20,000 members. That's why they can hardly afford election posters. "They are also stolen because there are so few," laughs the medical graduate. There are also prominent supporters - but no names will be mentioned. Much remains in the dark. But one thing is certain. No matter how the elections turn out. "I will always be a musician."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
