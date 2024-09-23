Wlazny: “We are a danger to the others”

"Don't vote on every blade of grass"

Or pensions: "A huge chunk. We need to reform, experts say that too. Those who can or want to work longer should do so. But those who can't work longer shouldn't have to." Minimum wage earners must not live below the minimum threshold and we must also ensure that young people still have a pension. I would like to have all the facts on the table and a joint solution. But you have to take the people with you. That's what the Beer Party does, says Wlazny. More direct democracy? "Not like in Switzerland, where every blade of grass is voted on. But we should employ people's councils for difficult issues. Free of politicians."