Too few staff
Care crisis continues to worsen
Staffing is particularly hard to come by in the central Salzburg region due to the large number of facilities. Municipalities are therefore calling for more support from the state and federal government in order to be able to pay more in future, among other things.
Following internal disputes, sick leave and redundancies, Mayor David Egger decided on Monday in Neumarkt to make a fresh start for the retirement home. In future, there will be bonus payments, staff housing and a works council. "Our offer of arbitration is also still on the table," says Egger. Around ten of the 55 beds are currently blocked. He blames the situation on the ongoing staff shortage and the associated constant stress for employees. With 20 percent of beds closed, Neumarkt is roughly on average. Many municipalities are groaning under the lack of staff. The retirement homes in Oberndorf and Bürmoos are in emergency operation. A total of 60 beds are blocked there - around 30 percent. "It's not getting any better and no matter who sits in the future federal government, this issue must be tackled seriously," says city boss Georg Djundja.
He also calls on the state to finally be able to pay staff more: "As a municipality, we are at a disadvantage here, and the central region is highly competitive." In addition to the provincial hospitals, religious hospitals and private retirement homes, Bavaria and Upper Austria are also involved in the battle for staff.
Mayors Herbert Schober (Grödig) and Robert Bimminger (Eugendorf) report very similar problems. Around 20 percent of beds are closed in both towns. "Of course we are missing out on this income, which is problematic," says Bimminger.
But the situation is anything but easy outside the central Salzburg region too. Radstadt took over the then private retirement home in 2023. "We also have competition for staff. We should follow the pay model of the kindergartens," says town manager Katharina Prommegger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.