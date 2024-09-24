Care crisis continues to worsen

Following internal disputes, sick leave and redundancies, Mayor David Egger decided on Monday in Neumarkt to make a fresh start for the retirement home. In future, there will be bonus payments, staff housing and a works council. "Our offer of arbitration is also still on the table," says Egger. Around ten of the 55 beds are currently blocked. He blames the situation on the ongoing staff shortage and the associated constant stress for employees. With 20 percent of beds closed, Neumarkt is roughly on average. Many municipalities are groaning under the lack of staff. The retirement homes in Oberndorf and Bürmoos are in emergency operation. A total of 60 beds are blocked there - around 30 percent. "It's not getting any better and no matter who sits in the future federal government, this issue must be tackled seriously," says city boss Georg Djundja.