Attack on Hezbollah

Lebanon: dozens dead after Israeli attacks

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 13:17

The Middle East cannot rest. According to information from Israel, more than 300 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon were attacked on Monday and the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported at least 100 fatalities.

comment0 Kommentare

In addition, more than 400 people are said to have been injured. Among the victims were children, women and medical personnel. Since the morning, "more than 300 Hezbollah targets have been attacked", according to an Israeli statement. It had previously stated that 150 air strikes had been carried out between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. (local time) alone.

Israel speaks of "precise attacks"
 The Israeli army had announced "more extensive and more precise" attacks on Monday. It called on the population in the south of Lebanon to flee to safety. The conflict between Israel and the pro-Iranian Hezbollah has intensified again in recent days.

Rescue workers search through the rubble looking for missing people in the southern suburbs of Beirut. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Hassan Ammar)
Rescue workers search through the rubble looking for missing people in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Hassan Ammar)

In a targeted airstrike, the Israeli army killed several senior Hezbollah commanders in Beirut and also announced the destruction of thousands of rocket launchers in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah delivered another hail of rockets
For its part, Hezbollah intensified its attacks at the weekend. According to Israeli reports, around 150 rockets and drones were fired at Israel on Sunday night alone.

Following the latest Israeli airstrikes, Hezbollah again fired dozens of rockets at several Israeli military posts. No details or an Israeli statement were initially available.

Urgent appeal to the population
According to the local telecommunications company Ogero, more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts were received in Lebanon calling on people to evacuate their neighborhoods.

In an interview with Reuters, Ogero CEO Imad Kreidieh described these as "psychological warfare to cause damage and chaos". The Israeli military had previously used several channels to call on people in Lebanon to stay away from Hezbollah positions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

