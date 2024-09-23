Balance of terror
Derby: 577 reports, ten police officers injured
This is a record of horror: 577 reports have been filed so far in connection with the Vienna derby between Rapid and Austria (2:1). Three visitors and ten officers were injured, one person was unable to continue his duties.
425 charges were related to administrative law, mainly the Pyrotechnics Act. 152 charges were filed under the Criminal Code. The police also recorded several damaged objects, including a melted riot belt caused by the throwing of Bengal flares.
"Hardly any dangerous objects found"
"The clash on the pitch was probably caused by the two fan camps throwing pyrotechnics at each other," the police stated. How so many pyrotechnic items were able to get into the stadium "even though hardly any or no dangerous objects were found during official patrols with explosive dogs and searches of stadium guests upon entry will have to be clarified by those responsible for this event", the statement said.
In principle, it should be noted that the club and its stewarding service are responsible for security in the stadium. The possibility of issuing stadium bans to people who commit criminal acts in the stadium is not sufficiently used by the clubs, criticized the state police directorate. The police intervene "when there is a reason for police action and always under the premise of the 3-D philosophy (dialog - de-escalation - enforcement)".
Although hardly any or no dangerous objects are found during official patrols with explosive dogs and searches of stadium guests upon entry, those responsible for this event will have to clarify"
Statement der Wiener Polizei
"The Vienna police managed to bring the situation under control within five minutes during yesterday's riot. At 7.04 pm the first fan entered the pitch, at 7.09 pm no unauthorized person was left on the pitch and the criminal acts were over," explained the police in response to criticism that the emergency services were not on the scene more quickly. In a press release on Monday night, it was also stated that the police had already largely taken up their statutory duties outside the stadium by this time.
Determined and "fast"
They had intervened with the necessary determination and criminal acts had been stopped "quickly". Some suspects were identified and further criminal acts were prevented. Numerous videos are still being secured and evaluated in order to identify those responsible for the criminal acts committed and to identify and report potential further offenses.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
