Ricciardo’s help for Verstappen causes a stir

52 points behind

"According to the regulations, one team is not allowed to work with another," said an annoyed McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown. "But well, we'll take it as it is." Norris now has six races and three sprints left to make up the remaining 52 points deficit to championship leader Verstappen. In the constructors' championship, McLaren already seems to be on and away with a 41-point lead over Red Bull Racing and the better car.