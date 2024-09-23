Vorteilswelt
"This is disappointing"

Ricciardo’s help for Verstappen causes a stir

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 06:10

Lando Norris' Grand Slam of pole position, race win and fastest lap was ruined by Daniel Ricciardo in Singapore. McLaren CEO Zak Brown did not agree with the second Red Bull team's approach to a driver at the back of the field. "It's disappointing, I don't think it's sporting at all," said Brown on ORF.

comment0 Kommentare

Racing Bulls driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is about to retire from Formula 1, was called back into the pits shortly before the end. With fresh tires, he snatched the best lap time from Norris and thus a championship point. Presumably the Australian's farewell present to Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who thanked him well.

52 points behind
"According to the regulations, one team is not allowed to work with another," said an annoyed McLaren Managing Director Zak Brown. "But well, we'll take it as it is." Norris now has six races and three sprints left to make up the remaining 52 points deficit to championship leader Verstappen. In the constructors' championship, McLaren already seems to be on and away with a 41-point lead over Red Bull Racing and the better car.

"I don't always want to finish behind Norris"
 Verstappen has been waiting eight races for a win. An unfamiliar feeling for the 26-year-old, whose lead is slowly melting away. "We have to try to find a better performance and balance of the car so that we can fight for victories again and not lose points," he told his team. "I don't always want to finish behind Norris either."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

