Why more and more women want to become soldiers

No preferential treatment, no disadvantages

Like her colleagues, Bohner-Boros also had to take an aptitude test. Once she was deemed fit, she underwent four weeks of basic training. She woke up at six in the morning and finished at 10 pm! "You learn the basics for everyday soldiering: how to handle equipment, camouflage and deception, weapons, shooting and drill. And there was a lot of theory and sport," says the passionate swimmer, who tones her muscles in the gym and thinks it's cool that women in the army are also allowed to drive tanks, fly helicopters and command units.