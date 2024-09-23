Not a male bastion
Why more and more women want to become soldiers
What motivates a woman to volunteer for the military? "Die Krone" asked recruit Alexandra Bohner-Boros (32).
The importance of an efficient and modern army is particularly evident in disaster operations when it comes to protecting society and helping people in need. This social aspect contributes to the fact that more and more women are enlisting in the military. But equal treatment also makes a career as a professional or militia soldier or civil servant attractive: after all, men and women in the Austrian Armed Forces receive the same training, the same opportunities and the same salary.
"There are currently seven female soldiers in the Martinskaserne. The youngest is 20, the oldest 40, and the number is steadily increasing since a targeted campaign. Incidentally, you can apply at the age of 17," says Yvonne Kulterer, the women's representative at the Martinskaserne in Eisenstadt.
An unusual second educational path
Alexandra Bohner-Boros (32) enlisted at the end of August. She was the only woman among the 115 recruits at the swearing-in ceremony in Pöttelsdorf. The 1.64 meter tall single lady is now completing basic training 1 in the Martinskaserne in Eisenstadt - the preparation for cadre training - and is deepening her knowledge of weapons training, combat service and "life in the field".
"Hairdresser, beautician or teacher - typical women's jobs - were never an option for me. Even as a girl, I preferred playing "soldier" to "mother-father-child" and was interested in professions that are mostly carried out by men," explains the native Hungarian, who attended police school in her old homeland after completing secondary school, before completing an apprenticeship as an industrial logistics clerk in Innsbruck and working as a warehouse logistics specialist in an electrical engineering workshop in Schwaz for 13 years.
After an interlude as a streetcar driver with Wiener Linien, she enlisted in the Austrian army to complete the voluntary basic military service for women. Her main motive: gratitude! "Austria has made many things possible for me. Now I want to give something back to the country. I also want to experience camaraderie. I find that here!"
You need a lot of discipline to be able to persevere mentally and physically during training and in everyday working life. I bring that with me! I'm prepared to give everything, but I won't part with my long hair. It's my pride and joy.
Alexandra Bohner-Boros (32) über die Anforderungen beim Militär und gelebte Weiblichkeit in einer Männerdomäne
No preferential treatment, no disadvantages
Like her colleagues, Bohner-Boros also had to take an aptitude test. Once she was deemed fit, she underwent four weeks of basic training. She woke up at six in the morning and finished at 10 pm! "You learn the basics for everyday soldiering: how to handle equipment, camouflage and deception, weapons, shooting and drill. And there was a lot of theory and sport," says the passionate swimmer, who tones her muscles in the gym and thinks it's cool that women in the army are also allowed to drive tanks, fly helicopters and command units.
From Monday to Friday, she lives in the Martinskaserne and shares a room with two younger female privates who have been with the army for a year. "It's practical because I can turn to my colleagues with questions about training," says Bohner-Boros. She herself would like to become a non-commissioned officer later on: "I wear the Austrian uniform with pride. For me, it symbolizes unity and belonging."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.